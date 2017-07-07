From teen dad to national success

Hairdresser Scott Johnston has been chosen to be a part of the prestigious 2017/18 L'oreal Professional ID Artist Program.

THERE was once a time Scott Johnston turned his nose up to washing hair yet little did he know it would become his passion.

Recently picked as one of eight hairdressers nationally to participate in the 2017/18 L'oreal Professional ID Artist Program, the 28 year-old father of two could never have imagined the journey his life would take after agreeing to wash hair in his mum's Springfield salon eight years ago.

Mr Johnston worked as a trade assistant to a diesel fitter, applied for the army and did general carpentry work before a stint of unemployment led him to discover his love of the profession.

"I never wanted to be a hairdresser to be honest, but I had just had my son and had no job so mum said I should come wash hair at her salon,” Mr Johnston said.

"I originally said that I didn't want to wash hair because it sounded like it would suck, but I needed the money so I gave it a go.

"I've been doing it ever since and I just love it.”

As an apprentice Mr Johnston attended a hair expo where he discovered his love for fashion shows and which ultimately led to his application to the popular hairdressing program.

The two-year L'oreal Professional ID Artist Program includes education and hairdressing opportunities where participants can specialise in either colouring or cutting and styling.

Almost 200 people apply for the program every two years with only eight people selected each round.

"I've been trying for four years now to get in and you need to have back stage, photographic and magazine editorial experience and need to also network to get in this position,” he said.

"It's like a two-year mentorship where the first year you work with industry leaders and fly interstate and internationally with L'oreal and in the second year you become the mentor and do the same thing but only from the other side.

"My goal is to become a session stylist with L'oreal which means I will then run the catwalk shows and I'll do their magazine shoots, etc.

"I also just want my kids to think I'm cool as and encourage them to get into the business eventually as well.”

Hairdresser Scott Johnston has been chosen to be a part of the prestigious 2017/18 L'oreal Professional ID Artist Program. Inga Williams

A hairdresser of 35 years, Allison Johnston said she always knew her son had creative talent and hairdressing was just another outlet for him.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed that he's been chosen and it's such a huge honour, especially for us as a small salon in Springfield, it's just going to open so many doors,” Mrs Johnston said.

"Scott's actually also an artist and has had his work hung up in the Ipswich Art Gallery, so this is just another way for him to express himself and it just fit from day one.

"Even though he said on the way to work he wouldn't be washing hair, he never stopped and it's just lovely to be able to work with my son, I'm very proud.”

Mr Johnston is the first known hairdresser from the region to be selected for the L'oreal Professional ID Artist Program and said he aimed to attend next year's New York Fashion Week.

To find out more about Mr Johnston's journey, visit the Chipper Hair and Beauty salon's Facebook page.