From sprocket to chasing an Olympic dream

Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club rider Peter Krasevskis (number 111) sets himself for victory during the third round of the 2019 BAD BOY National Series at Willey Park. Rob Williams

A BOOVAL 12-year-old who aspires to be the world number one took a step towards making that dream a reality during the recent BMX National Series round in Ipswich.

In his debut appearance at an elite state or national level competition, Peter Krasevskis upstaged more experienced opponents from around the country, including the current Australian champion, on his way to a sensational breakthrough triumph.

Making the most of the home track advantage, Krasevskis proved unassailable as he powered across the finishing line ahead of the rest in each of the heats, semi and the hotly contested final.

An elated Krasevskis said he was nervous prior to starting the event and had no idea what to expect from his rivals but the result had filled him with confidence that he has what it takes to match the best riders.

"I did not expect to win but it was pretty good for my first time,” he said.

"I won all six of my races.

"Knowing the track made it a lot easier.”

Almost 500 riders from around the country competed in the Bad Boy national round.

A Bremer State High School student, Krasevskis said he drew inspiration and knowledge from his older brother, Matt, 20, a professional rider touring the United States who hopes to qualify for the Olympics.

"I've learned a lot from Matt - mainly speed and skill,” he said.

Krasevskis said it was pretty cool having a brother who had reached the sport's highest level but he was determined to surpass Matt's achievements and was training harder than ever in order to reach his goals.

"I hope to be better than Matt,” he said.

"I've always wanted to be a gold medallist in the BMX at the Olympics.”

The fearless and committed Krasevskis has been involved in the fast-paced sport since he was a "sprocket” of just six-years-old.

He loves nothing more than the rush of tearing around the Willey Street Park track at breakneck speeds and with his brother paving the way, he is emerging as a competitor to keep an eye on in the future.