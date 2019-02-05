From Springfield to Parliament House

FORMER Springfield Anglican College student, Liam Vickary, has started work as a Channel Seven camera operator in the Press Gallery at Parliament House in Canberra.

Mr Vickary is just one of many University of Southern Queensland Television and Radio students being employed in television newsrooms and studios across Australia.

USQ Senior Lecturer (TV and Radio Broadcast) Dr Ashley Jones said Liam's success was a result of his hard work as a student and the University's focus on developing practical skills.

"We take a very hands-on approach, and with the state-of-the-art equipment we have, students are job-ready by the time they leave university,” Dr Jones said.

Mr Vickary commenced his career with the television network in Mackay, but relocated to the nation's capital to capture the big stories in federal politics.

Starting their careers at 7 News Mackay this year were two other USQ students, Crystalyn Brown and Alexander Shaw.

Both had just finished their final year of study at USQ Springfield when they were offered their positions.

But it's not just the Seven Network where USQ students are getting their first break into the media industry.

Taylah Berry and Daniel Judson have started working for 9News in Mackay and Rockhampton respectively, while Matthew Freedman, an honours student, recently earned an internship with Channel 9 Brisbane.

Other students to secure new roles in recent months include Mitchell Hook, Lydia Hart and Damien Haffenden.

Meanwhile, Dylan MacLachlan was awarded a $2000 Video and Graphics Scholarship with Ipswich City Council. He entered the competitive round with an impressive body of work to take out the major goal.

"Our focus is to teach things embedded in practice both in studio and on location,” Dr Jones said.

"Our equipment is industry standard so graduates are familiar with the gear and procedures from day one on the job and can hit the ground running. That makes them a valuable asset to a network.”

With strong links to Queensland's best-known media organisations, USQ works tirelessly to make sure its Television and Radio students are placed in their desired roles.

Additionally, the University engages support staff and tutors with considerable industry experience, so students are completely immersed in their education ready for job placements.

For more information about television and radio courses offered at USQ Springfield, visit www.usq.edu.au/film-television-radio.