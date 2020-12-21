From serious injuries to flexible new coaching challenge

Former Ipswich City Bulls Reserve Grade coach Jamie Beahan has taken on a new role at the Ipswich Knights for next season. Picture: David Nielsen

WHEN Ipswich footballer Jamie Beahan had a serious motorcycle accident leaving training one night, his entire sporting career flashed before his eyes.

Aged 21 in his first season with the Ipswich City Bulls, Beahan was hit by a car after finishing up at the Sutton Park fields.

"That slowed me down for a couple of years,'' he said.

The former Knights footballer spent three and a half months in hospital before undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

His injuries included a dislocated left elbow, broken elbow, shoulder and lung damage.

"It was two years before I could play again,'' he recalled.

However, the former midfield/striker worked hard to get back on the field for the Bulls.

He ventured into coaching after suffering a knee injury that effectively ended his playing career.

After three years as Ipswich City Bulls Reserve Grade men's coach, Beahan is pursuing the next chapter in his football career - as a first-time head coach.

He has been appointed to coach the Ipswich Knights women's team next season.

"I've been looking to get back into coaching,'' Beahan, 38, said.

"I wanted to do a head coach role rather than a Reserve (coach).''

Beahan has another reason for returning to the Knights.

"Giving back to football,'' he said. "And being able to pass those skills on has been fun for me.''

The Knights junior will work with the core of the club's senior players that lined up in this season's Football Brisbane Women's Capital League 1 competition.

Beahan is hoping to get the squad together in the second week of January, given the extended season the players had this year due to COVID challenges.

The Knights have also nominated for next year's statewide Super Cup competition in February.

Having also coached juniors at the Knights, Beahan expects his latest appointment to provide some new challenges.

He is already honing in on a key attribute needed.

"To be flexible with changes within the team,'' Beahan said.