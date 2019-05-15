From relegation to super six contenders

RUGBY LEAGUE: After knocking off one of the state's supreme schoolboy teams, Ipswich State High has firmed as a favourite to lift the Allan Langer Cup.

In a scrappy round one encounter, Ipswich upset Wavell State High in dramatic fashion.

Players were rapturous when a penalty kick from the sideline after the siren clinched a last-gasp victory.

Coach and teacher Joshua Bretherton said Wavell had been touted as one of the top sides this year and the win was a real confidence-builder.

"The boys went crazy," he said.

The fiercely competitive round robin tournament features the six premier high school sides in the state.

Ipswich enjoyed successful seasons in 2016 and 2017, finishing runner up.

But the firsts faced relegation after sinking to sixth in 2018 and the talented outfit was forced to progress through qualification this year.

Having overcome that obstacle, Bretherton has faith his charges have what it takes to match the best in the state.

"We should go pretty well," Bretherton said.

"We're happy with the squad.

"The competition is extremely difficult.

"It is very hard to predict because everyone is so good."

Ipswich continues its Langer Cup tilt today against heavyweight Keebra Park State High School.

Bretherton expects damaging ballrunner Ativalu Lisati to star.

Meanwhile, NFL aspirant Jack Loew is hopeful of making a return to the line-up for round three.