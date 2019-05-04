From our green bins to 'spray on forest'

Mr Brown manages the innovative "spray on forest” end of the business.

Mr Brown manages the innovative "spray on forest” end of the business. Rob Williams

COMMON household waste from green bins at home is now trees in the Toowoomba Ranges. How?

Innovative Ipswich-based NuGrow have been taking organic waste produced by the local population and turning it into anything from trees to football fields.

Some of their technology is so cutting edge, it could be a global first, but the team at Swanbank and the company's other satellites are too busy making the world a greener place to figure it out.

Gregg Ellis, site manager at Swanbank says he breaks down what they do into thirds.

"You have your liquid waste, green waste and your food and organic waste,” he said.

"We then mix those to create compost, and that's where we start the composting process. Monitoring temperatures, moisture content and ensuring they're turned,”

"We follow the procedure for the outcome we're after.”

At the end, the compost is added to a soil component and the product is screened down to a usable material for gardens and parks.

Mr Ellis said it would blow most peoples' minds to know their trash from home has such a wide-spread use.

"The thing I've always enjoyed about NuGrow is that it's beneficial reuse. We're diverting stuff from landfill, to us, where we make a product that can be beneficially reused in our community,” he said.

"The green bins are a good (example) - the ICC green bins - people that choose to have them at home put their food organic and green organic (waste), that stuff used to go to landfill.

"It comes here, we grind it and use that to what we do and we have that finished product, a garden soil, an under turf or compost for rehabilitation.”

The model even works for major players such as Coles and Woolworths, who dispose of their solid food waste from stores with NuGrow.

The compost and green waste sourced from one end of the business is then used to re-vegetate massive portions of land around south-east Queensland.

Ben Brown, manager of the re-vegetation services said the new tech they use allows for massive application of the reclaimed product.

Mr Brown says he's tongue-in-cheek named the process "blow-on forest”.

Seeds and compost are combined, sprayed onto large cleared areas where the forest will ultimately grow.

"We regrow trees from what was once trees, it is the full circle, it's a beautiful thing,” he said.

"We use ground up trees which either would have either been put into landfill or burnt traditionally, and through our methodologies is used to regrow forest.

"What we do that no one else does is we make our own compost to do it, it couldn't be more circular.”

The company has taken on major re-vegetation projects all around south-east Queensland, but the most notable is 60ha at the Second Toowoomba Range Crossing.

"We've done dozens of projects throughout south-east Queensland, major projects are the Port of Brisbane Mwy Upgrade,” he said.

"We're currently working on the M1-M3 merge, Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes M1 Upgrade, the Tinana Interchange up at Maryborough.”

A MULTI-FACETED BUSINESS

A new aspect of the business will handle screening soil on site for major infrastructure projects.

"They strip the top soil off the site before construction or bulk earthworks beginning,” Mr Brown said.

The soil is a resource that can be reused, however many companies often waste it.

Mr Brown said the NuGrow tech tests the topsoil, works out what's required to bring the soil up to scratch, and leave behind a "high-quality” asset rather than disposing of it.

"The benefits for the client is they're getting a very good quality soil for roughly 50 per cent less than if they had to import it,” he said.

"And it keeps an enormous amount of trucks off the road.

"Once again it's an outlet for NuGrow to put their compost into projects.”

SUSTAINABILITY THE CORE FOCUS

SUSTAINABILITY is the core focus of NuGrow, according to the company's chief, Daniel Wilkie.

"NuGrow's absolute focus is sustainability, which means not only a healthy business but also healthy environmental outcomes and a positive lasting contribution to local communities,” he said.

"Ours is an exciting industry that offers huge value back to the local economy. In jobs alone, NuGrow employs 55 full-time employees with around 30 of these drawn largely from the Ipswich region.”

"Having operated in Greater Ipswich for nearly 20 years, we value being part of a forward-thinking community that really has led the way in recycling.”

"As a business, NuGrow is investing in technology to ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in composting and in our wider services where we use our products to deliver environmental solutions for clients of all sizes.”

Further down the chain, the sentiment is the same. Mr Brown said working with NuGrow isn't just about a job, or making a buck, he wants to leave a legacy for his children.

"I'm incredibly concerned about their environment in the future and little bit we can do to help has got to be a benefit,” he said.