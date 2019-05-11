From little things, big things grow

ANIMAL MAGIC: Lysahn Cook and Tia Brown of Woodcrest State College with baby chickens.

WOODCREST State College students tried their hands at life on the land this week.

The mini-farmers cradled chickens, pet baby farm animals, planted lettuce and used stop motion to learn about the milk supply chain, as well as watch sheep shearing and sheep dog demonstrations.

Rural Discovery Day has been going for 16 years and aims to teach city children the essential role farmers play in feeding and clothing them each day.

It also gives the students a sneak peek at what Queensland's largest classroom - the Ekka - has in store for them in just 91 days.

Last year, more than 30,000 children were inspired, educated and entertained at the Ekka, including 4800 students from 119 primary and secondary schools.