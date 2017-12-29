From life-sized snakes and ladders to outdoor gyms

GREEN SPACE: Just some of what residents can expect from the new park precinct in the Ripley Valley.

A $5 million-plus parkland and recreational precinct has been unveiled as a part of the Ecco Ripley master-planned community.

Developer Sekisui House has started work on the 10 hectare-plus parklands and open space areas that surround Ecco Ripley's latest residential land release Lighthaven.

Ecco Ripley development manager Frank Galvin said the precinct was three linked parks creating a large scale recreational park.

He said the precinct formed part of a Sekisui House commitment to dedicate 20 per cent of Ecco Ripley to open space and parklands in line with its 5 Star Green Star Communities accreditation.

"The design of these parklands is the result of extensive community consultation that highlighted the need to connect the parkland with running and bike tracks and provide play equipment for a range of age groups, including the very young,” Mr Galvin said.

There will be areas where workers and shoppers from Ripley Town Centre can take a break.

Construction of the parklands precinct is expected to be finished early next year.

Ipswich City Councillor Kerry Silver said the parkland would deliver Ecco Ripley a significant community asset.

"It is fantastic to see this integral piece of infrastructure taking shape and ultimately delivering the surrounding community a place to meet and a shared area of recreation and relaxation,” Cr Silver said. "Such a space is essential for the health, vibrancy and sustainability of modern communities and we are delighted to have it here in the heart of the Ripley Valley region.”

New neighbourhood close to park

THE latest release in Ecco Ripley's new neighbourhood Lighthaven is comprised of 23 lots and is priced from $173,000. Lots range in size from 300sqm to 585sqm with buyers having the option of building their new home with Sekisui House master builders or a builder of their choice.

Ecco Ripley development manager Frank Galvin said Lighthaven residents would be within 200m of more than 10 hectares of the new parkland and green open space areas, while still walking distance to the Ripley Town Centre.

"It has been designed with current and future generations in mind and reflects a holistic and sustainable approach to community design and development,” he said.

The Ripley Valley region is forecast to become home to as many as 120,000 people in the next 20 years. Once finished, Ecco Ripley is planned to have 4000 homes and about 10,000 residents. The Ripley Town Centre is expected to generate 20,000 local jobs.

For more information contact 1800RIPLEY or visit www.eccoripley.com.au.