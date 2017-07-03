From Ipswich to Origin in just three weeks

STUFF OF DREAMS: Broncos half Ben Hunt, pictured setting up a try for Ipswich with a deft kick against Norths, will make his Origin debut for Queensland next week.

CHARACTER and skill.

Broncos half Ben Hunt has shown plenty in his career and now, just three weeks after starring for the Ipswich Jets against Norths Devils, he has been selected to make his State of Origin debut for Queensland in the decider off the bench.

Hunt's selection is a tribute to years of high quality displays in the NRL but the one game he played for the Ipswich Jets has played no small part in re-energising the 27-year-old after he was dropped by Wayne Bennett to Intrust Super Cup.

The message co-coaches Shane and Ben Walker gave to Hunt when he came back to Ipswich was simple.

"We said to him 'now that you are back with us, forget about everything you have thought about and learned for the last 10 years and play like when you were a 14-year-old boy in Blackwater and enjoy your footy',” Shane Walker said

"He went out and played to the best of his ability and he enjoyed it. He set up four tries - two where he put guys through and two with his short kicking game.

"In certain quarters he has been judged as not such a good short kicker but he put through two beauties for us, one on tackle three and one on tackle four.

"He saw it, knew it was on, didn't second-guess himself and trusted his instincts...and the result was two tries.”

CRAFT: Ben Hunt was on fire with his passing game when the Jets beat Norths last month. . David Nielsen

Hunt returned to the Broncos side the following week after dismantling Norths and starred in the win over Canberra before being one of the side's best in the loss to Melbourne.

Walker said if he was to give Hunt any advice for next Wednesday night it would be "to play with his instincts”.

He said Hunt could be "a game breaker” off the bench.

"When the game has been in the balance a number of times in his career he has said 'give me the ball and I'll make something happen'.

"I remember in golden point games, when most people set up for field goals, Ben has got the ball, dummied, stepped and gone straight through to score.

"He is a guy who won't be fazed if the game is on the line.

"Against Canberra he played with great purpose and determination. From memory his first pass went awry and they ran 80m to score but he quickly got over it. He seems to me to be an unflappable character.”

I LOVE THIS RAZZLE DAZZLE: Ben Hunt (right) watches on with co-coach Ben Walker (centre) and Josh Seage in teh Jets win over Norths. David Nielsen

Walker said Hunt didn't come back to the Jets kicking stones, but embraced the club and its players from the get-go.

"Ben came back and from the moment he got here you could see he was keen to play well,” Walker said.

"He came out and met the boys on the Thursday, and got there early and watched some edits so he could see how the boys play, and it was interesting to see how quickly he picked up on why we do certain things and identified the strengths of our players.

"Then as we were leaving the dressing sheds on game day he gave (club stalwart) Fred Belford a hug and said 'I'm going to win this for you so I can come and sing the team song'.”

Hunt was true to his word in the one, and likely only, game he will ever play for the Jets.