From Ipswich to joining the best in the world

SHOUT ABOUT IT: Ipswich-bred, Brisbane Roar winger Allira Toby celebrates scoring a goal during her team's 3-1 win over Sydney FC in last weekend's W-League season opener.

SHOUT ABOUT IT: Ipswich-bred, Brisbane Roar winger Allira Toby celebrates scoring a goal during her team's 3-1 win over Sydney FC in last weekend's W-League season opener. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

IT might seem a long way from playing football in Brassall to joining Australia's best in the W-League.

However, if you are a dedicated Ipswich product like Allira Toby, the sky is the limit.

Fresh from scoring two goals in Brisbane Roar's 3-1 season-opening victory over Sydney FC, Toby is excited about Sunday's showdown against Perth Glory at Suncorp Stadium.

Toby prepares to face one of the world's best players Sam Kerr after netting her first brace at W-League level.

"That's going to be a massive game,'' Toby, 23, said eagerly awaiting her first home match of the season.

"I've played against her (Matildas star striker Kerr) before in the past couple of years of the league that I've been a part of. She's unreal at the moment.

"She's going to be a challenge for us to keep her under wraps but I'm sure that we can do it and get the win.''

As she prepared for Roar's latest clash, winger Toby was happy to chat about her junior football days growing up in Ipswich.

She started with the Ipswich City Bulls at Brassall while also making Queensland Schoolgirls teams up the road at Ipswich State High.

It was on those club and school fields at Brassall that she gained her appreciation of football before receiving higher level opportunities at Annerley and Olympic aged 16.

"I really enjoyed my time at the Bulls and it's always nice to get back there when I can,'' she said.

The former Brassall State and Ipswich State High student became keen on the game after watching her father Anthony play.

"I got to an age where I just wanted to be like dad,'' she said.

Toby is in her third W-League season, having first played for Adelaide United before settling into her new Roar role the past two years.

"I love being a part of the club,'' she said.

"I think we've got a really good side so hopefully we can go one step further and make the final.''

With women's football getting stronger at international level, Toby hopes more young players from Ipswich advance their careers through National Premier League clubs.

"We're starting to get a few players that can emerge up into the W-League so it's really nice to see all of our local talent getting noticed and the league taking off,'' she said.

Among those players is former Western Pride captain and goalkeeper Kirsten Vereen, who sat on the Roar bench in last weekend's win in Sydney.

"I used to play with her as well at Annerley and Olympic so we trained together for a few years,'' Toby said.

"It's great to have her in the squad at the moment.''

Toby still lives at North Ipswich, travelling regularly to Brisbane for training and games.

Having become a player to watch, she's setting higher goals as she enters the most exciting stage of her football career.

"I want to play abroad and I want wear the green and gold,'' she said.

"I want to go overseas and eventually represent the country as well.''

After scoring Roar's second and third goals last weekend, Toby made an ideal start to the new W-League season attracting plenty of attention.

"I was really happy. It was definitely a good team performance,'' she said.

"It was my first brace in W-League so hopefully I can keep going from here.''

Game day

W-League: Sunday (1.30pm) - Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory at Suncorp Stadium. Curtainraiser to men's A-League match between Roar and Central Coast Mariners.