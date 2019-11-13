Menu
Danny Demoreta has a vision to transform the old Woollen Mills into a hub for the film and TV industry.
From historical mills to mini Hollywood

Paige Ashby
13th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
THE OLD Woollen Mills at North Ipswich could be transformed into a film studio if one man can get his proposal off the ground.

Writer and Director Danny Demoreta has worked in the industry for nearly 40 years and he has a vision to turn the site into a hub for film, TV and entertainment.

“We will attract a lot of Hollywood names, just simply because they’re people who like great things, they like great ideas and I know how to get to them,” he said.

“Build it and they will come. It’s not just a saying in a film. That’s really how it works

“Local people could be making international content. This is not a money making scheme, this is a working studio, it’s a plantation for creativity.

“We can make a mini Hollywood.”

Mr Demoreta said the site would not only be suitable to create independent content, but he wanted it to also be an enjoyable and safe space for the whole community.

He said it would include room for festivals and entertainment, editing and recording studios, filming sheds, and outdoor stages.

“Hollywood is here, you’ve got Warner Brothers, you’ve got Fox Studios, same deal as what we’re creating here, except this is a little more accessible,” he said.

“It’s more of a training place as well as a place where you make movies.”

“Come, watch, join in, participate, do a master class.”

Mr Demoreta said he hoped Ipswich City Council would get on board.

“Council will certainly consider any investment opportunities for this property and others across Ipswich,” a council spokesperson said.

