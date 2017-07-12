From death's door to helping others in need

Karen Geddis has healed her own depression and anxiety and is now working as an intuitive mentor to help others tap into their intuition.

DO YOU know how to tap into your intuition or to follow your gut when something doesn't feel right?

One Springfield intuitive mentor believes not a lot of people do and is teaching others to connect with their intuition to help make better choices in their business and personal lives.

Karen Geddis was on the brink of death 20 years ago.

She had fallen into a deep depression but survived it.

She said it was listening to her intuition, not medication, that helped her.

"I was diagnosed with a really bad clinical depression where they tried every course of antidepressant over the course of 18 months, but nothing seemed to work,” Mrs Geddis said.

"I was admitted to hospital for a month where they told me I had to be on medication for the rest of my life, yet there was this little voice inside me that couldn't accept that.

"That led me on a journey to try to figure out what was causing my depression and that's where I came across the book Conversations with God which just blew my world wide open.

Conversations with God by Neale Donald Walsch was published in 1995 and is the first of a trilogy of books of the same name.

The book captures the dialogue of Walsch asking questions of God during a significantly difficult time during his life to which he believes God answers.

The book was hugely popular worldwide and stayed on the New York Times Best-Sellers List for 137 weeks.

"I really had to do some soul searching and when I opened the chapter about illness in the book, the first thing it said was you create your own illness and I just thought wow, ok here we are.

"The whole focus of the book is that your thoughts create your reality and that everything is energy, so I understood that clearly it was my thoughts causing my depression and that was my journey to curing it.”

The mother of three, originally from south Africa, moved to Springfield in 2014.

She now combines her knowledge of business with her intuitive abilities to coach small business owners to follow their inner voice when it comes to running their business.

"A lot of people think what I do is woo-woo but it really comes down to learning more about who are you and trusting yourself when making decisions in business and in life,” Mrs Geddis said.

"The number one struggle people have is not knowing the difference between their mind or the ego and their intuition and one of the first things I walk people through is what intuition feels like.

"The other thing that people don't know is that intuition is instantaneous so it's a message that you get straight away, but we often miss it because the mind goes on and on and is very loud and busy.

"Getting people to know what they're looking for and then how it speaks to you is the next step and that's where my work comes in to shift limiting beliefs or to give people another perspective.”

Corporate psychologist Stephanie Thompson said the concept of your thoughts creating your reality was central to psychology.

But she said intuition was more of an automated response to things than some kind of inherent knowing.

"The process of understanding your thoughts is central to psychology, which is basically proven through therapies such as CBT, which is the concept that your thoughts create your emotional response to circumstances and is absolutely core to that process,” Ms Thompson said.

"They certainly do a lot to create your internal reality and somewhat external reality as well.

"I think intuition however is essentially an automated analysis and that there's a clunky, slow mode of analysis when we're inexperienced in something, but once we have more experience, I believe it is just automated analysis.”

To find out more about Karen Geddis' work, visit her website or join her Facebook group.