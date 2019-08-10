From councillor to defendant: Antoniolli's rise and fall

race22a Andrew Antoniolli at the Ipswich Turf Club, preview for the Crime Stoppers Race Day. Photo: Sarah Harvey JL2110HI

A POLITICAL career that started as a fresh-faced 29-year old has almost certainly ended with a walk through the doors of the Ipswich Courthouse.

For 17 years Andrew Antoniolli worked as an Ipswich City councillor.

For just eight months more he was the city's mayor.

In sentencing Antoniolli, magistrate Anthony Gett told the court he was likely to ever hold public office again.

Here's what happened when he did:

MARCH 200

Antoniolli was elected to Ipswich City Council's Division 7 at 29 years old.

Councillors Victor Atwood, Heather Morrow, David Morrison and Andrew Antoniolli when elected in the year 2000. Photo: Contributed Contributed

AUGUST 19, 2017

Became Ipswich's 50th mayor with 54 per cent of the vote after the resignation of Paul Pisasale.

AUGUST 31, 2017 - MAY 1, 2018

Antoniolli oversaw a period of reform as mayor.

His decision to cancel recycling created shockwaves and ignited a national discussion.

APRIL 17, 2018

At 2.01pm, Crime and Corruption Commission primary investigator Detective Sergeant Saskia Toohey and investigator Adam Edwards started their interview with Antoniolli in the mayor's council office.

Antoniolli struggles to answer some questions and confirms he did use council cash to buy auction items.

Antoniolli is made chair of the planning and advisory group. David Nielsen

MAY 2

The mayor made the short walk from his council office to the Ipswich Police Station where he was met by Crime and Corruption Commission officers.

He was charged with seven counts of fraud.

MAY 3

Antoniolli stood down, hours before his stunned colleagues held crisis talks to protect their own jobs.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe moved to sack the council.

AUGUST 22

The suspended mayor was dismissed along with 10 council colleagues by way of special state government legislation.

He and wife Karina arrive at court for day one of the trial. Rob Williams

SEPTEMBER 7

Antoniolli was slapped with 14 new fraud charges for buying items at a charity auction, and had seven charges dropped

MAY 14, 2019

Former mayor stood trial on amended charges including 12 counts of fraud and one attempted fraud.

JUNE 6

He was found guilty of all charges by magistrate Anthony Gett.

He appealed the verdict.

AUGUST 9

Antoniolli was sentenced to six months' jail, wholly suspended.