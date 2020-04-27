IPSWICH mum Amanda Barendrecht would not have fancied a change in career from chef to teacher at the start of this year, but her story is similar to so many parents who have had to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus.

Ms Barendrecht is overseeing the education of her three children in years 4, 7 and 10 as they battle to stay up do date with their lessons amid ongoing technical problems with online learning systems.

Despite having two children at Bremer State High, the approach for each is quite different.

Her son, in year 7, is using work packs supplied by the school for his education; while her year 10 daughter is using the online portal.

“My daughter has only just been able to access her online classes due to technical problems earlier in the week,” she said.

“My son has a disability, which is why he relies on the work packs.”

Despite the challenges, Ms Barendrecht - like many other parents - said she was just trying to make the best of the situation.

“I am enjoying the fact that I with the kids all the time,” she said.

“I don’t usually see them much because I’m a chef in Springfield, but I was stood down from the role due to coronavirus.”

Ms Barendrecht’s oldest daughter works independently in her room while her son and younger daughter work alongside her at the dining room table.

“It’s a struggle but we manage,” she said.

“We do about an hour and then I let them go outside for a while and run around before resuming.

“There is no way they are going to sit there for six hours continuously.”