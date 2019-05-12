From anniversary in Bali to scoring winning goal

Ipswich City Bulls midfielder Michael Ward played an instrumental role in his team's latest victory.

FOOTBALL: Back from a recent anniversary in Bali, Ipswich City captain Joel Munn found the perfect time to score his first goal of the season.

Munn's late shot secured his team a valuable 3-2 victory over Mt Gravatt as the battle for Capital League 1 top four spots hots up.

Playing right back, Munn pressed forward to net the winner after a seesawing duel.

Zygan Condie earlier scored from a tight angle and Jay Kitching struck a screamer to help secure a vital away result.

The Bulls skipper also praised Phil Brown, Michael Ward and goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg for fine performances.

"It's only two in a row but winning is a bit of a culture,'' Munn said.

"I'll be very disappointed this year if we don't get into finals because we've got the team to do it and we just haven't been clinical enough in front of goal. But last night we managed to break through.''

Munn headed overseas to celebrate his one-year wedding anniversary with wife Stacey.

Meanwhile, Ripley Valley consolidated their recent Capital League 3 competition form with a 2-1 win over Logan Village on Saturday night.

Head coach Nick Paterson was happy to secure three valuable points after his players had to back up from a 4-1 mid-week catch-up match victory over Springfield.

"We had enough chances to kill the game off in the first half but the boys just all went through the motions a bit,'' Paterson said.

"At the start of the second half, we were very sluggish. The effort was there but just the run in the legs wasn't due to the short back-up from Wednesday night. But a win's a win. We'll take it.''

Ripley Valley's next mission is a Canale Cup game against CL2 team Newmarket at Logan on Wednesday night.

"We'll probably nurse a few boys through this week. We're more worried about the league,'' Paterson said.

CL1: Ipswich City 3 (Zygan Condie, Jay Kitching, Joel Munn) def Mt Gravatt 2.

Reserves: Mt Gravatt def Ipswich City 2-1.

CL3: Ripley Valley 2 (Brodie Kenyon, Alex Weatherby) def Logan Village 1.