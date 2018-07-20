From Africa to Ipswich: Footballer's valuable life skills

Western Pride footballer Delors Tuyishime has been one of the most consistent players in this year's state league competition.

FROM an uncertain childhood to a promising future, Delors Tuyishime has plenty to be grateful for.

So it's fitting the skilful Western Pride state league footballer wants to be a maths and history teacher.

Having spent his early years in Kenya, Tuyishime came to Australia as a refugee with his family in 2006.

But while he has limited memory of those younger experiences, the dependable sportsman appreciates his new life in South East Queensland.

"I could definitely see through my parents (growing up) that the lifestyle wasn't as pleasant,'' he said.

"Coming here and seeing everything, it was pretty amazing . . . giving me this opportunity to do what I love and work and have a three meals a day.

"It's pretty helpful.

"It's really good for us and my family to really get that opportunity.''

His easygoing, pleasant approach highlights why he has fitted so well into the Western Pride side.

Now aged 23, Tuyishime jokes he's one of the oldest players in the Pride side sitting third on the National Premier Leagues Queensland table.

However, heading to Mackay on Saturday morning for a catch-up match, he knows Pride are capable of winning back-to-back state league grand finals.

"It was pretty crazy, especially that last five minutes,'' he said, having shared in the euphoria of last year's historic 2-1 win over Moreton Bay United in Ipswich.

"Thinking that we'd get to extra time and then Dylan (Wenzel-Halls) scored that goal. It was an amazing feeling.''

Although players like Wenzel-Halls have since joined Brisbane Roar, Tuyishime remains positive about the closeknit team's 2018 progress.

"It's surprising after everything that's been happening. It's good to see the team is still in there trying to get to win the premiership,'' he said.

Lions are current leaders on 48 points, from Olympic (47), Pride (45) and Moreton Bay United (45).

A win on Saturday night will propel Pride back into second spot with Olympic having played one more match.

"It's kind of a must-win because we want to stay as a premiership contender so we can't afford to lose any points in that last five games,'' Tuyishime said.

While this year's team has lost some players and their head coach Graham Harvey, Tuyishime has remained one of the most valuable members in the side.

He's played in 19 matches this season, just missing one through injury.

Having received only two yellow cards, he's maintained a tremendous record as a defender, regularly alongside Cam Crestani, Will McFarlane and Hayden Mchenery.

"It's good to see that us four can work together,'' he said.

"I think our defence is probably one of the best.

"That mateship helps the team go together and helps the defence stay compact.''

However, it is Tuyishime's attacking efforts that often go unnoticed.

The former winger still likes dashing up the flanks at every opportunity, setting up some wonderful scoring opportunities for Pride's attack.

The African-born player appreciates what he has learnt at Pride, especially under former coach Harvey.

"Graham changed me into a defensive player rather than attacking,'' Tuyishime said. "So it's kind of great to use the ball attacking and defensively now.''

Harvey invited Tuyishime to Pride having previously worked with him during a four-year stint in the youth state league with the Brisbane Strikers.

However, limited senior team opportunities at Brisbane City urged the former Holland Park junior to have the 2015 Brisbane Premier League season with Capalaba for fun.

In 2016, he was recruited to Redlands where his state league career started to flourish.

He hasn't looked back since joining Western Pride last season.

"It's something that I always wanted to do,'' he said of playing consistently at a higher level.

"It's nice to play almost every minute.

"Definitely, I've become a much better footballer, defensively too.''

In his third year studying education at QUT, Tuyishime is also working as a casual at Woolworths while fulfilling his love of football.

Such all-round application after his early upbringing highlights why he will one day make a well-rounded teacher.

But when he gets a rare chance to relax, he enjoys heading to the coast on adventures. "I'm an adrenalin junkie,'' he said.

NPL: Saturday (7pm) - catch-up game: Western Pride v Magpies Crusaders in Mackay.