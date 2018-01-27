Triple J’s Hottest 100 revealed

TURN your radios on and tune in for Triple J's annual Hottest 100 countdown as it kicks off at midday today.

The iconic Australian music event sparked some controversy after it was moved from Australia Day to January 27 because it didn't want to be part of the Australia Day date change debate, but the new timeslot hasn't dampened fans' enthusiasm.

With 2,386,133 votes cast, this year's countdown is the hottest one yet, according to the radio station's website.

Who will be number one on Triple J’s Hottest 100? Picture: Supplied

Aussie artists will feature heavily in this year's countdown, with a whopping 65 Aussie songs among the line-up - only one less than 2017's recoTriple J's app for iPhone or Android, or rd-breaking year for Australian musos.

No radio? You can tune in by downloading Triple J's iPhone or Android app, or stream it live online.

Last year, Flume took out the number one spot with Never Be Like You, but who will win the coveted position this year?

Follow along as we count down along with listeners across the country ...

#2. Gang of Youths: Let Me Down Easy

#3. Angus & Julia Stone: Chateau

#4. Methyl Ethel: Ubu

#5. Gang Of Youths: The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows

Gang of Youths perform at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

#6. Lorde: Green Light

#7. PNAU: Go Bang

#8. Thundamentals ft. Mataya: Sally

#9. Vance Joy: Lay It On Me

#10. Gang Of Youths: What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?

#11. BROCKHAMPTON: SWEET

#12. Peking Duk & AlunaGeorge: Fake Magic

#13. Khalid: Young Dumb & Broke

#14. Lorde: Homemade Dynamite

#15. Vera Blue: Regular Touch

#16. The Jungle Giants: Feel The Way I Do

#17. Baker Boy ft. Yirrmal: Marryuna

Arnhem Land rapper Baker Boy will appear at Womadelaide. Picture: Tim Hillier

#18. Ball Park Music: Exactly How You Are

#19. The Killers: The Man

#20. Peking Duk ft. Icona Pop: Let You Down

#21. The Smith Street Band: Birthdays

#22. The Wombats: Lemon To A Knife Fight

#23. Alex The Astronaut: Not Worth Hiding

#24. Post Malone ft. 21 Savage: rockstar

#25. Amy Shark: Weekends

#26. Portugal. The Man: Feel It Still

John Gourley, center, of Portugal. The Man performs "Feel It Still" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles - Invision - AP

#27. Winston Surfshirt: Be About You

#28. Tash Sultana: Mystik

#29. Vera Blue: Mended

#30. Meg Mac: Low Blows

#31. Touch Sensitive: Lay Down

#32. Hayden James ft. GRAACE: NUMB

#33. Angie McMahon: Slow Mover

#34. Kendrick Lamar: DNA

#35. Drake: Passionfruit

#36. Alex Lahey: I Haven't Been Taking Care Of Myself

#37. Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean/Migos: Slide

Calvin Harris Rich Fury - Invision - AP

#38. Billie Eilish: Bellyache

#39. Skegss: Got On My Skateboard

#40. Holy Holy: True Lovers

#41. Gang Of Youths: Blood (triple J Like A Version 2017)

#42. CamelPhat & Elderbrook: Cola

#43. Tash Sultana: Murder To The Mind

#44. Allday: In Motion

#45. Alex Lahey: Every Day's The Weekend

#46. Mallrat: Better

#47. HAIM: Want You Back

#48. Ocean Alley: The Comedown

#49. The Smith Street Band: Passiona

#50. The Jungle Giants: On Your Way Down

#51. Big Shaq: Man's Not Hot

#52. Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey: Glorious

Macklemore performs before the NRL grand final between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, October 1, 2017. AAP Image - Craig Golding

#53. Bliss N Eso ft. Gavin James: Moments

#54. Hockey Dad: Homely Feeling

#55. Dune Rats: 6 Pack

#56. Odette: Watch Me Read You

#57. The Jungle Giants: Bad Dream

#58. Camp Cope: The Opener

#59. The Jungle Giants: Used To Be In Love

#60. Charli XCX: Boys

#61. Thundamentals ft. Hilltop Hoods: 21 Grams

#62. Khalid: Saved

#63. E^ST: Life Goes On

#64. Jack River: Fool's Gold

#65. Arcade Fire: Everything Now

Left to right, Win Butler, William Butler and Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire perform during the band's concert at The Forum on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Chris Pizzello - Invision - AP

#66. N.E.R.D & Rihanna: Lemon

#67. DZ Deathrays: Shred For Summer

#68. Kingswood: Golden

#69. Yungblud: I Love You, Will You Marry Me

#70. Nothing But Thieves: Amsterdam

#71. Lorde: Perfect Places

#72. alt-J: In Cold Blood

# 73. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Nuclear Fusion

# 74. Lil Uzi Vert: XO TOUR Llif3

# 75. Dune Rats: Braindead

# 76. Baker Boy (featuring Kian): Cloud 9

# 77. The Rubens: Million Man

# 78. Tash Sultana: Electric Feel (Triple J Like a Version 2017)

# 79. San Cisco: Hey, Did I Do You Wrong

# 80. The xx: Say Something Loving

# 81. Lorde: Liability

BANG Showbiz

# 82. Logic (featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid): 1-800-273-8255

# 83. Amy Shark: Blood Brothers

# 84. Vallis Alps: Oceans

# 85: Boo Seeka: Does This Last

# 86: Meg Mac: Maybe It's My First Time

# 87: QOTSA: The Way You Used To Do

# 88: Paul Dempsey: Edge of Town (Triple J Like a Version 2017)

# 89: DMA's: Dawning

# 90: Flume (featuring Kucka): Hyperreal

# 91. Stormzy: Big For Your Boots

# 92. Kendrick Lamar (featuring Zacari): LOVE

# 93. The Presets: Do What You Want

# 94. Kim Churchill: Second Hand Car

# 95. Future: Mask Off

# 96. Cub Sport: Chasin'

# 97. Kendrick Lamar (featuring Rihanna): LOYALTY

# 98. Angus & Julia Stone: Snow

Angus and Julia Stone’s song Snow came in at number 98 on the Hottest 100. For Pulse

# 99. Flight Facilities (featuring Emma Louise): Artyboy

# 100. Snakehips & Mo: Don't Leave