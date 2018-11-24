Frock up for annual Christmas Race Day

FUN-RAISING: Swich On Inc will be hosting a racing day next month, with all money being donated back to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

SWICH On Inc's annual Christmas Race Day is set to grow on last year's success with hundreds of guests expected at the Ipswich Turf Club on December 14.

The prominent local not-for-profit organisation has partnered with the local business community to support the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and a new mental health awareness initiative.

Swich On Inc president Brad Bulow said interest in this year's event was strong based off positive feedback from 2017.

"Those that know Swich On Inc, know that we always aim to have a lot of fun at our events while raising money for local beneficiaries," he said.

"We're bumping in a huge marquee, live entertainment and the signature style of entertaining event we are known for. Best of all, guests know they are supporting local causes.

"This year we are partnering with major event sponsor All Access Hire and are very proud to be raising funds for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and new Swich On Inc initiative. The event has also attracted some generous silver sponsor, Chek Air Conditioning, ACS Group QLD and Range Event Hire."

Ipswich Hospital Foundation executive officer Phillip Bell said great things happen with a little help from friends, businesses and the community, and the Ipswich Hospital Foundation loved working with Swich On Inc to address local health issues.

"The fantastic results of last year's annual Christmas Race Day helped to complete the children's playground and wall wrapping project in Ipswich Hospital's children's ward," he said.

"The space has been transformed to a calming, interactive and child friendly environment as we strive to ensure that local kids can have the same care and support as patients else where in the region and the state."

Ipswich Hospital Foundation continues to work with West Moreton's Child Service to support and improve patient comfort, purchase critical medical equipment and complete facility beatification projects.

"Every dollar raised for the West Moreton really is so important and our future investment will support digital health and research projects in our local region," Mr Bell said.

Tickets can be purchased online via Swich On Inc's Facebook page or contact admin@swichon.com.au.