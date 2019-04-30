Frock up and enjoy a day at the races for good cause

TRACKSIDE: Ashton Greaves and Jess Wright are looking forward to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation race day at the Ipswich Turf Club.

TRACKSIDE: Ashton Greaves and Jess Wright are looking forward to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation race day at the Ipswich Turf Club. Rob Williams

DRESS up and enjoy a fun day at the races while also knowing you're helping a good cause this weekend.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual Health Race Day on Saturday, with proceeds going to West Moreton Health.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Ashton Greaves said the race day contributed to buying necessary equipment for the Ipswich Hospital.

"We pass on all the proceeds to West Moreton Health for research and digital health," she said.

"Digital health can refer to things like monitors, which can cost roughly around $3000."

Hanna Andersen and Chelsea Rees are looking forward to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation race dat at the Ipswich Turf Club. Rob Williams

The event has been held at the Ipswich Turf Club for the past 14 years, but was renamed the Ipswich Hospital Foundation Health Race Day last year.

In that time thousands of dollars has been raised to purchase or update equipment at the hospital.

The day attracts around 80 people but this year organisers are hoping to crack 100.

"It's a fun day out," Ms Greaves said.

"You get to see the horses up close in all their glory."

Recruitment 24/7 has come on board to help sponsor the event. It also sponsors the One Mile Gift, which is a handicap race in which runners of all ages and abilities have the chance to sprint around the track and win money.

Tickets are $75 per person. Race goers will enjoy high tea style food selections, cheese platters on arrival, regular race day inclusions, and relaxing in the best seats in the house - the VIP trackside lounge.

Be quick, as you need to RSVP by 5pm Thursday.

Log onto www.ihfoundation.org.au to reserve your spot.