‘Frightening ordeal’: Passengers hurt in heavy landing at Coast airport

A NUMBER of passengers were injured during a heavy landing at the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Virgin flight VA1507 from Melbourne reportedly hit the tarmac too hard at the Coast airport forcing the pilot to divert to Brisbane where the aircraft could be inspected.

The impact was so severe many passengers sustained shoulder injuries.

"He was coming down way too fast," one passenger told 9 News Queensland.

"It was quite a loud bang," another said.

In a statement, Virgin apologised for the incident and any inconvenience caused.

"The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority," it read.

"VA1507 was not able to land safely at Maroochydore Airport today to the Captain made the decision to divert to Brisbane Airport where guests were taken by bus to Maroochydore Airport."

