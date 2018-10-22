Possums stuck under tree in storm: 'Frightened, drenched'

A POSSUM and its baby might not have survived yesterday's storm if it was not for a Toowoomba family who found them stuck between branches of a fallen tree.

The city was battered by a huge storm about 1pm, with trees ripped from the ground across the city.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology winds gusts in Toowoomba reached 109kmh.

This was accompanied by heavy rain which caused flash flooding in some parts of the CBD, as well as small hail stones.

After the storm passed through residents could clearly see the damage caused.

A possum and its baby's home was destroyed when a tree they were living in came crashing down in Queens Park.

Not only was their home ruined, the animals were stuck in the fallen branches.

But luckily, Luke Pullen and his family came across them when they were wandering through the park, checking out the damage after the storm.

"As we walked over my finance and sister noticed an umbrella stuck in a tree and when they went to lift it out they spotted the possum sitting there," he said.

Damage to Queens Park after Sunday's storm.

"I then noticed it wasn't able to move and was stuck. On a closer look I saw a second head hidden behind the first one.

"They looked really frightened and were drenched from the rain. I began to feel bad for them as they couldn't move."

Mr Pullen called the RSPCA and they sent out a wildlife carer to safely remove the possums.

"We didn't remove them from the tree because they were really stuck and we couldn't break the branches on the tree. The carer tried to remove them as well but wasn't able to either," he said.

Mr Pullen had to leave for work, but he was assured that the possums would be rescued and cared for after they were removed from the tree.

