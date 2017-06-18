Friendship vital for Ipswich mum's fitness success

Monique Allendorf moved to Ipswich in November and has been impressed by the community atmosphere here.

AFTER being a self-confessed city girl for years, Monique Allendorf was scared stiff about moving to Ipswich.

The mum moved here from Brisbane in November and like many was drawn to the region due to the affordable housing market.

One thing she thought she would miss about Brisbane was how easy it was to train.

She did personal training, pilates and had tried just about everything in fitness.

When she moved to Ipswich, Monique was pleasantly surprised how easily the community could cater to her passion for fitness.

"My two biggest hurdles in moving here were, where I was going to walk my dog and how I could find somewhere to train," she said.

"It was a huge part of my life because I had gone from doing regular boot scamps and training."

Aside from realising the region had great outdoor spots and dog parks, Monique was also impressed by the community atmosphere.

"I did six sessions of pilates a week for six months in Brisbane and I did not know one single person," she said.

"Here I have made so many friends and that's made me train more often and harder. You don't get that in Brisbane."