Friendship blossoms in Harrisville

GOOD TIMES: Jeanette Theaker and Gloris Herrmann are part of the Harrisville Women's Shed.

THE ladies at Harrisville Women's Shed have been making friends and helping worthy charities since the group was founded six years ago.

Shed co-ordinator Charmaine Standfield said the ladies loved working together and often crafted items for those in need.

"The minister at our church asked me to do a coffee morning for young mothers. I thought why not for all women?,” she said.

"People love the company too. It's largely over 50s-90s and retired people. The ladies love working together and when we do something we do it well.”

The Women's Shed is always on the look out for new members. For more, phone 5467 1336 or 5467 1192.