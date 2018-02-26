How a cancer diagnosis sparked a friendship

Carolyn Attwood and Christel Lindsay became friends after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Carolyn Attwood and Christel Lindsay became friends after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

FOR Carolyn Attwood and Christel Lindsay, becoming friends was the best thing that came out of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Both women, from the Greater Springfield area, are breast cancer survivors and will be running for each other with their families at the 2018 RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run on Sunday, March 4.

The 5 to 10 km run or walk is Brisbane's biggest celebration of women and the largest fundraising event for Mater Chicks in Pink. The event brings together more than 12 000 people of all ages, backgrounds and fitness levels in support of women with breast cancer.

Since meeting in 2016 during radiotherapy treatment at Springfield's Mater Private Hospital, the two friends have committed to helping other women with the disease and are raising funds for research through their fun run efforts.

Christel, mother of Emma (8), was diagnosed at the beginning of 2016 at the age 37 and has since undergone surgery, 16 rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy. Carolyn was diagnosed mid-2016 at 34 years, is a mother of three children- William (6), Jonathan (10) and Beth (12) and continues to undergo treatment.

Christel said she looked forward to a time when breast cancer did not impact the lives of women and their families.

"Telling my daughter I had breast cancer was the hardest thing I have ever done," she said.

"I never want Emma to experience what I have been through and believe that funding research is key to making this possible.

"Events like the RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run give us an opportunity to reflect on those living with the disease and help fund advances that can save lives," she said.

Carolyn said it was great to have Christel and the care of Mater Chicks in Pink by her side.

"Breast cancer can be very overwhelming to face alone. I am very grateful for the support at every step of my journey," she said.

"Together we are powerful and if we rally together as a community and show our support we can make a big difference to the lives of many women and their families."

Funds raised will help Mater Chicks in Pink provide practical support like mastectomy bras, wigs and counselling when women need it most and ensure life-changing research at Mater can continue.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women today with more than 170,001 women diagnosed and more than 3000 women dying from the disease in 2017.

To support Christel and Carolyn to reach their fundraising goals please visit womensdayfunrun.com.au.

The RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run is on Sunday, March 4 at 6.15am at the South Bank Forecourt, South Brisbane.