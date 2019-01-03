Friends turn foe for Big Bash clash

CRICKET Australia's Youth Selection Panel (YSP) has named 24 players to take part in this season's rebel WBBL Under-18 Exhibition Match at Blacktown International Sports Park in Sydney on Saturday.

And two Hornets will be in attendance.

Georgia Voll and Ruth Johnston will line up on opposing sides of the now-annual Lanning XII v Perry XII exhibition.

The match will follow the WBBL fixture between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at the same venue, with a second T20 to be played the following day between the Lanning XII and Perry XII.

"After the success of the inaugural WBBL Exhibition Match last summer, it's pleasing to be able to lock this match in as a regular fixture as part of what has become an extensive player pathway for the best young female cricketers across Australia," CA female high performance coach and Lanning XII coach Leah Poulton said.

"A number of players from last year's fixture were part of the victorious Australia U19 side in South Africa earlier this year, and to see a number of them rewarded with contracts for WBBL04 is really exciting.

"Both sides will no doubt be wanting to put on a show."

Australia U19 representatives Maddy Darke and Hannah Darlington will captain the Perry and Lanning XIIs respectively, with the two sides featuring five players who hold WBBL contracts.

Darlington (Sydney Thunder), Sydney Sixers duo Stella Campbell and Hayley Silver-Holmes, who became the youngest player to make a WBBL debut at 15 years of age against the Perth Scorchers on December 7, Charli Knott and Courtney Sippel (Brisbane Heat) all hold contracts.

This year, states were asked to nominate players for selection.

Voll and Johnston joined fellow Queenslanders Knott and Sippel in the 24-player squad.

With selectors keeping a close eye on proceedings with places in the Australian U19 side set to tour New Zealand in March on the line, Hornets women's coach Wayne Bichel said this was a great opportunity for Voll and Johnston to take the next step.

"Both were starting to really come into their own before Christmas," Bichel said.

"Volly has over 300 runs on the season and Ruth has been hitting the ball really well. All the work they've put in has started to come on.

"It will be exciting to see where they can land.

"There will be a heap of opportunities for these girls in the next two years."

Against some "pretty top notch" opposition, Bichel said the duo's selection proved they are "on the verge" of big things.

"If you go through the numbers this season, Georgia is sixth (for runs-scored) and Ruth 11th in Brisbane Grade Cricket this year," he said.

"It shows the girls are on the verge. Getting this type of exposure and being around girls playing in the big stuff will only help."

Both the WBBL Exhibition Match and Thunder v Stars fixture on Saturday can be watched on cricket.com.au and through the CA Live app.