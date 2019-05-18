Pic shows cast together before Friends

Matt LeBlanc with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in Friends. Picture: Supplied

Courteney Cox has shared a picture of her Friends co-stars on a trip to Las Vegas before the show first aired.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R. I. E. N. D. S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," she wrote on Instagram.

Back then Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were not the household names they are today.

Friends started screening in September 1994 and ended its 10 season run in May 2004.

Kudrow commented on the post.

"Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney," she wrote.

The trip to Las Vegas was reportedly the idea of director James Burrows, who wanted the six actors to bond before they started playing friends on TV.

He was reportedly also so confident that the show would be a hit that he wanted them to enjoy their final days on relative anonymity.

Cox seems to be feeling nostalgic for the show in which she played Monica Gellar, posting a video of her revisiting the famous apartment where the show was set.

She also posted an image of her and Kudrow during a Saturday night catch-up.

Cox hasn't acted much since the end of her series Cougar Town in 2015, which ran for six years.

She is a mother to 14-year-old daughter, Coco, and is engaged to Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid

Cox has remained friends with the entire cast but is regularly seen catching up with Aniston and Kudrow in Los Angeles.