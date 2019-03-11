Friends mourn ‘Milky Bar kid’ after drowning

Images from Facebook of 22 year old Jake Nicholas (right) who drowned after body surfing at Pinny Beach Lake Macquarie. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1737246119930369&set=a.1406885679633083&type=3&theater

Images from Facebook of 22 year old Jake Nicholas (right) who drowned after body surfing at Pinny Beach Lake Macquarie. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1737246119930369&set=a.1406885679633083&type=3&theater

FRIENDS of a man who drowned at a Lake Macquarie beach have paid tribute to their mate, the "Milky Bar kid".

Jake Hanson, 22, had been bodyboarding at Pinny Beach on Sunday morning when he was pulled unconscious from the surf just after 10am.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the young labourer but he couldn't be revived.

The labourer had been bodyboarding when he was found unresponsive. Picture: Instagram/Harry Holland

Hanson's close friend Jayden Dann told The Daily Telegraph "Milky" was one of a kind.

"He was my best mate, my brother - everyone knew him as Milky," he said.

"I've never met anyone more outgoing or as unique as him.

"We used to call him Milky because he looked like the Milky Bar kid."

Hanson was known to friends as “Milky”. Picture: Facebook

Social media has been flooded with condolences after Hanson's death.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District are speaking to witnesses and a report will be prepared for the coroner.