Friend's home-made tasers found in search

POLICE found two home-made tasers when they searched the Bellbird Park home of Kerrod Duffy.

Duffy, 23, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates' Court to unlawful possession of weapons on August 17 last year; possession of drug utensils; and possession of anything used in a drug crime.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said Duffy told police at the search that a glass pipe in his pocket was used to smoke meth.

In a drawer hidden under the oven police found two home-made tasers.

Duffy told police "a friend" left the tasers. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess convicted and fined Duffy $400.
 

