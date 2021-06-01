Friends director hits back at Perry claims

The Friends reunion director Ben Winston has blasted Matthew Perry critics as "unkind" following speculation over his health during the special.

The 51-year-old US-Canadian actor sparked concerns among viewers after his seemingly slurred speech and reserved demeanour during the highly-anticipated reunion episode, which is streaming on Binge.

But Winston has since addressed the overwhelming reaction surrounding Perry.

"He was great," Winston told The Hollywood Reporter.

"People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him."

Matthew Perry seen in the Friends reunion. Picture: BINGE

The director went on to praise Perry, calling him a "brilliantly funny man" who had great one-liners during the show.

"I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this," Winston said.

Friends executive producer Kevin Bright also responded to questions about Perry - who has been open about his longtime struggle with addiction.

"I don't have any(thing) to say about that, except it was great to see him," Bright shared. "And I think he's very funny on the show. But yes, I think he's OK."

Perry sparked health concerns during the special. Picture: BINGE

According to a report, Perry's speech was impaired due to recent dental work.

"Matthew turned up to the reunion (in April) and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," a source told The Sun, adding, "Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened."

The source insisted that Perry is sober and there was no need for fans to worry.

The reunion has been praised among fans as a glorious trip down memory lane. Picture: BINGE

Perry - who was in and out of rehab from 1997 to 2001 - previously revealed that he doesn't remember filming multiple seasons of the hit TV show, in which he played Chandler Bing.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Friends director hits back at Perry claims