Friends chip in $60k for tradie hurt abroad

SUPPORT continues to flood in for a former Sunshine Coast student injured in Indonesia during the first leg of what was meant to be a five-month trip.

A GoFundMe account started for former Nambour State College student Luke Bevan is now just shy of $60,000, after almost 400 people dug deep to get the 25-year-old home.

The electrician and Western Australian resident fractured his skull in a serious accident in Lombok about a fortnight ago.

He'd been on what was supposed to be the first leg of a five-month trip with his girlfriend, Tova Ronnersjo, when the accident happened.

They'd been planning to travel onto Central and South America, after their Indonesian adventure.

The GoFundMe account created by Luke's aunt, Lisa Ilott-Hogg, raised more than $50,000 in less than 48 hours, and as of Thursday, the tally was at $59,673.

The funds raised had been to fly Luke home, and the fundraiser had been left active for more people to donate, to help cover the unknown cost of the medical transport, and his ongoing treatment.

A fractured skull and punctured lung were among the worst injuries he suffered, and Luke had undergone multiple surgeries, including one to remove a large piece of his skull.

He underwent a number of CT scans, and was cleared to fly home on his fourth scan.

His aunt had posted in an update that they hoped to have Luke touched down on Australian soil last week.

"Your kind donations mean the cost of his airvac is covered, so again, thank you," Ms Ilott-Hogg wrote in an update about a week ago, in which she advised Luke had been cleared to travel.

"We are going to leave the Gofundme campaign open for a little longer, as Lukey's medical expenses once he is back in Australian will be significant.

"Anything we raise above the cost of the airvac will go straight to Luke's medical expenses in Australia.

"It is going to be a very long road to recovery, but Lukey is a fighter and he has so much love and support around him,"

To donate, head to gofundme.com/f/bring-lukey-home.