Jack Beasley (right) with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Jack Beasley (right) with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Friends and family farewell joker Jacko with the ‘24-7 smile’

by Jeremy Pierce
24th Dec 2019 7:15 AM
A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise has been remembered for his cheeky smile and ability to light up any room he walked in to.

Jack was a passionate rugby league player and a life member of the Helensvale Hornets club. Picture Facebook
Jack was a passionate rugby league player and a life member of the Helensvale Hornets club. Picture Facebook

Jack Beasley, 17, died after he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

More than a thousand mourners gathered at Southport Church of Christ to pay tribute to 'Jacko', a joker who had 'a cheeky smile 24-7'.

A passionate rugby league player and fan of the mighty Maroons State of Origin team, Jack was a life member of the Helensvale Hornets rugby league club after playing his entire junior career there.

Dozens of Hornets players and members were decked out in the club's colours, before leading an emotional rendition of the club song.

 

Jack Beasley's older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at the funeral. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Jack Beasley's older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at the funeral. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Through the tears, friends and families shared stories of Jack's zest for life, remembering a teen who crammed as much as he could in to each possible moment.

Family friends described him as charismatic, kind-hearted and with a smile to 'warm up even the coldest winter day'.

In messages read out to the crowd, former teachers told of a cheeky kid who was often causing mischief, but was impossible not to like.

MC Ian Cousins told the crowd it was hard to make sense of what had happened to a teen with so much life to live.

The funeral procession for stabbing victim Jack Beasley, at the Southport Church of Christ. Pictures: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
The funeral procession for stabbing victim Jack Beasley, at the Southport Church of Christ. Pictures: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

 

The funeral of stabbing victim Jack Beasley at Southport.
The funeral of stabbing victim Jack Beasley at Southport.

 

Members of the Helensvale Hogs gather to mourn Jack Beasley at the Southport Church of Christ.
Members of the Helensvale Hogs gather to mourn Jack Beasley at the Southport Church of Christ.

"We are shocked, scared and angered...at the unfairness that took him away from us," he said.

"We seek to make sense of this...unfortunately, there are no easy answers."

Four youths and an 18-year-old from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

They will face court again in the New Year.

Father Brett Beasley now has a fresh tattoo on his left arm. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Father Brett Beasley now has a fresh tattoo on his left arm. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

