Friendly bikers revved up for annual Christmas appeal

THERE'S no sweeter sight for Ipswich Toy Run organiser Ian "Foggy" Winter than a never-ending line of motorcycles decked out like Christmas trees.

In the lead-up to the 22nd annual toy appeal, Mr Winter and the rest of the Ulysses Club Lockyer Branch are hoping to break the 1000-bike milestone.

This Sunday, the Ipswich Toy Run will purr its way along the 15km route from Brassall Shopping Centre to the Ipswich Showgrounds via Leichhardt, Churchill, Yamanto and Raceview.

"It's a euphoric feeling," Mr Winter said of the ride.

"It generates a good feeling in the air. Where else can you have well over 1000 strangers coming together for a common goal and be happy regardless of the weather and remain that way even when things might not run smoothly? It stems from knowing you've done something great to help the community."

The Toy Run aims to completely fill the Salvation Army truck with toys for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The run enjoys the support of police. It will take off from Brassall Shopping Centre at 10.30am on Sunday, arriving at the Ipswich Showgrounds about 11am.

Ipswich residents can support the work of Ulysses Club Lockyer Branch by donating children's toys for ages 2 to 16 to the collection baskets in the Brassall Shopping Centre, or by buying raffle tickets or donating money on the day.

The Salvation Army distributes money and toys through their Ipswich, Goodna and Bundamba Corps. A small portion is directed to the Ulysses Club Arthritis Research Fund which funds research into rheumatoid arthritis.