‘Friend’ grows 91 marijuana plants in suburban yard

A MAN found with 91 marijuana plants growing in his yard told police they belonged to a friend, Ipswich Magistrate’s Court heard on Monday.

Brendan James Ainsworth, 32, a forklift operator from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to being an occupier who permitted use of place for the production of dangerous drugs at Leichhardt on December 12 last year; unlawful possession of a dangerous drug (cannabis); two counts of being in possession of anything used in a drug crime; possession of drug utensils; and unlawful possession of a flick knife.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said officers saw the plants growing in the front yard and searched the house.

Brendan James Ainsworth leaves court after pleading guilty to drugs charges.

Sgt Caldwell said 91 plants were found growing in the front, side and back yard of the house.

Ainsworth, who was the occupier of the house, told officers that he had allowed another resident grow the plants.

Police also found a bowl containing 2.28 grams of leafy material in Ainsworth’s bedroom. Ainsworth told police he smoked tobacco but the material was probably marijuana.

Sgt Caldwell said police also found a clip-seal bag with 10.48 grams of marijuana, plus a small amount of green leafy material in a bowl and another bag containing 12 grams.

Grinders, three sets of digital scales and seven pipes were also seized.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said it was very low-level offending and Ainsworth had been in court previously on drug matters.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she noted Ainsworth’s drug history.

Ainsworth agreed to abide by the conditions of a 12-month supervised probation order that will include urine tests for drugs.