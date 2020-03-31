Fridge used to pay off drug debts

A WOMAN who says she was exposed to drugs as a child has pleaded guilty to supplying methylamphetamine.

Ipswich District Court heard Stacey Ann Swaine at one time received a fridge as part payment from a man who owed her for ice.

Swaine now refers to horrors in her turbulent childhood as leading to her current issues.

Swaine, 28, pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs; and possession of a mobile phone used in the commission of a drug crime.

In the Crown prosecution case Swaine’s offences occurred in June 2018 before police searched a house in Silkstone.

Swaine was inside the house with other people and police seized her mobile phone, which the court heard contained evidence of her drug dealing the previous day on February 25 2018.

There were three conversations with three different people in which Swaine agreed to supply amounts of ice including 1.75 grams for $350 and 7 grams for $1350.

Police said both she and her partner were selling drugs to support their drug habit and also as a way of supporting themselves.

In the Crown case of agreed facts “they did not lead an extravagant lifestyle and could not afford luxuries”.

One customer indicated he had a $1200 outstanding drug debt and as a result Swaine indicated she would increase the price for his future purchases to gradually reduce the debt.

After Swaine agreed to accept a refrigerator as part-payment she stated the amount owing included the supply of seven grams was $2150.

A warrant was issued and she was arrested in June last year.

Defence barrister Josh Fenton said Swaine said there had been significant family conflict and she blamed her father for exposing her to amphetamines when she was only a child.

Medical reports were also tended to the court.

“She has worked and had her own beauty salon on the Gold Coast,” Mr Fenton said.

“Since being released from prison she has been her mother’s carer and is working.

“If she was to go into jail today it would be very unfortunate as she would lose her job and lose the continuity with her treating psychologist as she has been trying to get her life together.”

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Swaine had been dealt with for possession of a drug in February this year.

The ice was found in her handbag as she entered Ipswich Courthouse.

Judge Horneman-Wren said she had a highly relevant criminal history and appeared in court nine previous times for drug matters.

In 2014 had been dealt with for unlawful use of a stolen car, failing to stop for police, fraud, and serious assault.

He said the offences now before the court breached a sentence imposed in 2018, and in January Swaine was put on a nine-month probation order for possession of methamphetamine.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the phone messages reveal it to be “another case demonstrating the casual ease people deal in methylamphetamine”.

He took into account her ongoing efforts at rehabilitation, ongoing counselling, the length of time since the offending, and that Swaine was now drug free and in stable employment.

Swaine was convicted and sentenced to 18 months jail with immediate supervised parole.