Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A lighthearted sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs outside a Sunshine Coast business has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism.
A lighthearted sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs outside a Sunshine Coast business has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism.
Offbeat

Friday funny or ‘piss take’: Sign causes controversy

Matty Holdsworth
4th Nov 2019 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIGHTHEARTED sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism at a Sunshine Coast business.

Noosa North Shore Getaway Bar and Bistro shared a post of the sign on Friday afternoon which read "you say alcoholism, I say liver crossfit", complete with a laughing emoji and drink responsibly message.

It was posted the day before the start of the Noosa Multi Sport Triathlon.

A lighthearted sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs at a Sunshine Coast bar has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism.
A lighthearted sign promoting Friday afternoon knock-offs at a Sunshine Coast bar has copped criticism for making fun of alcoholism.

But a Gympie HPE teacher said it was disrespectful to anyone who had suffered from alcoholism.

The teacher said he knew it was an attempt at a "Friday funny" but wanted to see it taken down.

"Alcoholism isn't a choice, it is diagnosed as a disease," the teacher said.

"It's incurable, not a laughing matter. It affects so many lives, I had a relative take their own (life) about 10 years ago.

"What's next? One about cancer, mental health or disabilities, this is just as serious and they're taking the piss."

What do you think, have a say in our poll.

Reader poll

Is this sign disrespectful to alcoholics?

View Results

More Stories

Show More
alcoholism controversy editors picks friday drinks offense outrage piss take viral photo
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        premium_icon Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        Horses They’re three of the top form analysts in Australia, but one horse in particular is dividing opinion ahead of the Melbourne Cup. Check out the expert tips here.

        • 4th Nov 2019 11:06 AM
        Drug users claim marijuana possession is for 'pain relief'

        premium_icon Drug users claim marijuana possession is for 'pain relief'

        Crime One man was wheelchair bound, another faces terminal cancer.

        • 4th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Drug-growing tradie owes $14k in fines

        premium_icon Drug-growing tradie owes $14k in fines

        Crime A tradie busted for growing marijuana blamed insomnia and anxiety.