Friday catch up: The biggest stories from Ipswich this week

The biggest stories from across Ipswich this week.

IT HAS been another week of big headlines, and this time the way you receive your daily news fix has been front and centre of the controversy.

By now, most if not all of you would be aware that Facebook has made the sensational decision to cut all Australian media from posting.

The decision has also affected government and charities, and even community groups.

From the QT’s perspective, we are approaching it as business as usual and not letting the loss of our Facebook posts affect the way we report the news in any way.

The $500,000 grant we gave back

The old saying goes you should never look a gift horse in the mouth, so did Ipswich City Council break this golden rule in returning a grant intended to be used at the Ipswich hockey grounds?

Blair MP Shayne Neumanzn speaks in Federation Chamber on February 18.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann certainly thinks a big opportunity has been squandered, as he detailed in parliament this week, calling it one of the worst calls he has seen by any government in his career.

Ipswich City Council says it decided not to spend the funds based on its own criteria for the use of public money.

Ipswich Hockey Association secretary Margret Mantell was baffled by the decision to hand back the grant.

Given the numbers of people who stood to benefit from the funds, it is hard to see this one from the council’s point of view.

Ceiling fan horror a lesson to all parents

Here was one that would have brought a shudder to anyone with kids, and probably those without.

Young Savana Pierce suffered horrific facial injuries when she accidentally put her head into the path of a ceiling fan while playing at a friend’s house.

The blade narrowly missed her eye, but still caused a significant gash on the side of Savana’s head.

Savana Pierce, 6, suffered horrific injuries to her face when she was struck by a ceiling fan.

You can only imagine how distraught her poor mum would have been, so it was with great relief that we heard the six year old was recovering well.

As parents we all have our blind spots, and we hope that by reporting this story, we have helped remind some of you how important it is to be mindful of the little hidden dangers.

Another cruel blow for Skateaway

Many an Ipswich kid (myself included), will have fond childhood memories of the Bundamba Skateaway.

The facility has been brought back from the dead after the 2011 floods and continues to be a popular attraction.

SkateAway Bundamba owner Deb Buttner.

Unfortunately, the Skateaway found itself the target of thieves, with an industrial airconditioning unit worth an estimated $250,000 brazenly carted away in pieces.

While insurance will cover the loss, it does make us sad to realise how low some people are prepared to go.

Rock legend back in town

James Reyne will play at Trip the Switch music festival on Saturday February 27 at Willowbank Raceway.

Aussie rock fans certainly won’t be saying “Oh no, not you again” when James Reyne comes to Ipswich for the Trip the Switch festival at Willowbank later this month.

The QT got to have a nice chat with the Australian Crawl legend this week, as he prepares for another visit to Ipswich alongside fellow Aussie favourites Icehouse, Boom Crash Opera, The Angels and Killing Heidi.

James Reyne will play at Trip the Switch music festival on Saturday February 27 at Willowbank Raceway.

Having watched one of Reyne’s shows at the Racehorse in recent years, I can personally attest to the fact that this bloke can still put on a great show.

There is something about the sight of Reyne up there on the stage with an old Telecaster that just takes you back to a golden age of music.

Sure, that unique voice might mean you have to mumble your way through some misheard lyrics, but he still sounds as good as ever.