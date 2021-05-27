Friday blockbuster in doubt amid Covid chaos

Richmond could play Adelaide in Sydney on Friday night after a Melbourne player attended a Covid exposure site putting the blockbuster clash with the Western Bulldogs in doubt.

With Victoria plunged in to a seven-day lockdown amid growing concerns over the Covid outbreak in Victoria the AFL is desperate to play as many games as possible in Round 11.

The clash between the Gold Coast Suns and Hawthorn won’t be played in Darwin as scheduled on Saturday. There are reports it could still go ahead in Queensland.

But the clash between Richmond and Adelaide set for the MCG on Sunday is on the move to Sydney because of concerns over getting Crows players back home after the game.

South Australia has shut its borders to Victoria, but the NSW government has yet to take that step.

Richmond players and officials were booked on a 4pm flight out of Melbourne on Thursday.



That game against the Crows could be on Friday after Demons players and staff were put in self isolation and being tested on Thursday.

It’s unknown which exposure site the Melbourne player visited, before attending training putting the entire playing group at risk.

Both Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin and Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge cancelled their press conferences on Thursday morning.

Bulldogs players had to be tested and cleared before they could train on Wednesday morning after a club staff member visited a low tier site at Highpoint earlier in the week.

Depending on test results, some Melbourne could have to quarantine for 14 days.

Tigers packing up for departure. Property steward Giuseppe Mamone packing jumpers (including clash strips and indigenous jumper) for entire list. @FOXSportsNews@FOXFOOTYpic.twitter.com/tW7R4BLiQL — Sarah Olle (@sarahjolle) May 26, 2021

Richmond assistant coach Adam Kingsley said the Tigers were told to be ready to fly out on Thursday, and could have to play Friday.

There are also reports the Tigers clash with Essendon next week could be in Perth. The Bombers are already there to play West Coast this weekend.

“I don‘t know much, to be fair, I’ve heard the likelihood is that it’s going to be moved to Sydney and we are potentially flying out as early as today, but I haven’t heard that officially yet, we’re just sitting down waiting for some news before we can progress,” he told SEN in Adelaide.

Richmond players had been booked in for COVID tests on Thursday afternoon.

Kingsley said going back in to hubs could still be an option.

“That‘s the industry we’re in at the moment, that we need to take some extreme measures to protect it,” Kingsley said.

“We could be leaning towards a hub, but I don‘t know if that’s true or not, but it’s certainly possible.

”It‘s out of our control and we’ll do what we need to do to try and make the season go ahead, like all the clubs did last year, so at this stage it’s going to be difficult for some and easier for others, particularly the ones with families, it might be difficult particularly on short notice to up and leave.

“But we’ll manage, we’ll find a way to make it work.”

Originally published as Friday blockbuster in doubt amid Covid chaos