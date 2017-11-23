NEW BUSINESS: Where to get a $2 coffee on polling day

The Yard on Glebe cafe will soon open. Owner Bella Wellsmore with her mum Mychelle Wellsmore.

The Yard on Glebe cafe will soon open. Owner Bella Wellsmore with her mum Mychelle Wellsmore. David Nielsen

A TRENDY new coffee shop is about to open in Booval.

If you're out and about on election day, do yourself a favour and pop into The Yard on Glebe.

The new cafe is opening on November 25 and to celebrate they are offering $2 small coffees from 9am.

Owner Bella Wellsmore has had a dream to open a cafe for years.

"I've been in the cafe industry for more than 11 years now and I've seen the ins and outs of how businesses work and I just thought it was about time that I had a crack," Ms Wellsmore said.

Now she's got the opportunity to do it the way she's always wanted to, with a focus on great food and great coffee.

She said the cafe would have a trendy vibe. Her inspiration came from a UK business called The Yard.

The Yard is a community group where people can come to share their experience and passion for things.

She's been working hard to get the cafe going and would "really love the community to get involved".

The cafe will open on the corner of Glebe Rd and Margaret St, out of the CBD.

"It's a bit more relaxed down here. Locals can walk down from home for a coffee and have a chat, come relax with us, hang out and have a good time," she said.

She is sourcing coffee from Single O in Sydney - they supply high-quality, ethically-sourced coffee beans.

Expect awesome coffee and really tasty wholesome food in a relaxed atmosphere.

There will be home-made cakes, delicious bacon and egg rolls, garden bowls, fresh juices, smoothies and more. Head down to The Yard on Glebe for the grand opening on November 25.