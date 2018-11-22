Fresh warnings for home owners after more fire ants found

SOMERSET residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and be on the lookout for fire ants after another confirmed case of the invasive pest was found in the region at Fernvale.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a timely reminder for residents to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious to Biosecurity Queensland.

Biosecurity Queensland officers destroyed the nests at Fernvale via direct nest injection.

The first positive case of fire ants in the Somerset Regional Council area was confirmed at Lowood in August 2017 and subsequent positive detections have since been made including the most recent in October 2018.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was vital everyone kept an eye out for fire ants and report anything unusual.

"We can't become complacent. I encourage all residents to check their paddocks and backyards regularly and report anything suspicious to Biosecurity Queensland so we can work together in eradicating fire ants," Cr Lehmann said.

He said the National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program received a funding boost in 2017 of about $40 million a year for 10 years through the support of the Australian Government and all State Governments to eradicate the invasive pest.

"It is important for Somerset residents to report any suspect ants or ant nests to Biosecurity Queensland so that funds from the eradication program are spent eradicating the pest in Somerset," he said.

"By doing that we are also doing our bit to assist in the pest being eradicated from Queensland and Australia."

Fire ants are very easy to go unnoticed. The nests don't have obvious entry or exit holes, come in various shapes and sizes and can be mounds or just some loose soil.

Fire ants vary in size, between two and six millimetres, are coppery-brown with a dark abdomen, inflict a painful sting and are aggressive.

Isolated fire ant nests have been identified in the southern part of the Somerset region at Marburg, Lowood, Prenzlau, Borallon, Fernvale.

All nests have been destroyed by direct nest injection using insecticide by fire ant program officers.

For more information on fire ants or to report suspect fire ants visit www.daf.qld.gov.au/fireants or call 13 25 23.