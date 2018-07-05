Menu
Little William Tyrrell, who went missing in Kendall in 2014.
Little William Tyrrell, who went missing in Kendall in 2014. contributed
Fresh search of bushland in Tyrrell case ends

Jasmine Minhas
5th Jul 2018 3:30 PM

THE LARGE-SCALE search in bushland for evidence of missing boy William Tyrrell has drawn to a close today, with nothing found.

However, police say Strike Force Rosann detectives have gathered information "relevant to the investigation".

Police, SES and Rural Fire Service crews have spent the last four weeks scouring bushland at Kendall on the Mid North Coast as part of an investigation into the then 3-year-old's disappearance.

"The purpose of this is that if we present evidence to a court, whether coronial or criminal, we can show beyond reasonable doubt that William's disappearance was the result of human intervention and not through misadventure," Strike Force Rosann leader Det. Insp. Gary Jubelin told the media ahead of the search.

A coronial inquest is expected to begin this year, four years after the toddler disappeared from the front yard of his grandmother's home in Kendall.

The Australian has reported a total of five "high priority" suspects are being investigated.

William's foster and biological parents have all been ruled out as suspects.

A $1m reward remains in place for information leading to the recovery of William.

