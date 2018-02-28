Menu
Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: Supplied
TV

Fresh Prince ‘reboot’ would serve up twist

by The Sun
28th Feb 2018 5:21 AM

THE Fresh Prince of Bel-Air might soon be making a comeback for a potential TV reboot - and this time there will be a Fresh Princess.

According to TMZ, the show that propelled Will Smith to fame in 1990 is gearing up to be back on screens with a female being the main star.

 

The website reports that the company who owns the rights to Fresh Prince has filed trademark applications seeking to lockdown the rights of Fresh Princess for a TV show and "virtually every other media platform."

Clearly banking on a huge success, the company is also looking to trademark "Fresh Princess" on merchandise including bags, backpacks, animal collars, clothing and footwear.

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (l-r) Back: Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks, James Avery as Philip Banks, Daphne Reid as Vivian Banks, Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey; Front: Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks, Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks. Picture: Getty
There is no word on whether Will Smith, 49, will be involved but it could be unlikely as he's previously said that it would be best if they "leave that one alone", and that the only time he would be involved in a reboot would be "pretty close to when hell freezes over."

Two years ago he told Graham Norton that he could no longer bring himself to watch the show which finished in 1996.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunite last year. Picture: Supplied
He said: "It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else's lines.

"If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it."

Hugh Hefner appeared in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: Getty
