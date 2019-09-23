Menu
Dr David Chen and Logan Reed of Ipswich Dental Care.
Fresh new modern look for clinic

Ashleigh Howarth
23rd Sep 2019 2:00 PM
HAVING looked after thousands of Ipswich smiles for more than three decades, Ipswich Dental Care is now updating its own look with new branding.

Ipswich Dental Care practice manager Brigid McDermid said the company felt now was the time to launch a new look.

"We had the same logo for a while now, probably around 10 years," she said.

"We thought now is the time to have a refresh and give ourselves a little bit of a makeover and make it more modernised and more colourful.

"It's still us though, the same team, but a new look.

"We have lots of lovely loyal customers who have been with us for years, and now we are seeing the next generation of patients."

 

SMILE, YOU'RE IN GOOD HANDS: Sally Payne, Brigid McDermid Kathleen Vu, David Chen, Pamela Fisher and Logan Reed of Ipswich Dental Care.
Principal dentist and owner David Chen established Ipswich Dental Care in 2008 after taking over the business from John Fisher.

Dr Chen plans to improve the business as advancements in dental technology become available.

"Dental technology is always improving and we are looking at new equipment to make the clinic more efficient and comfortable," he said.

The clinic has two dentists, an oral health therapist and five dental assistants and receptionists.

They provide an array of services such as general dentistry, children's dentistry, preventative procedures, teeth whitening, orthodontics and mouth guards.

One of the centre's points of difference is a visit from the Tooth Fairy, which is designed to make a trip to the dentist more fun for children. The Tooth Fairy-themed room is to help children feel more at ease and give them a positive introduction to the dentist.

Visit them at 15 Gray St, Ipswich or phone 3202 3999.

