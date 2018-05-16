Fresh mornings expected to warm up, but not by much

Rita Kirchner and Greg Maynard from Maynards in Boonah are prepping for the cold this weekend.

Rita Kirchner and Greg Maynard from Maynards in Boonah are prepping for the cold this weekend. Rob Williams

THE CHILLY Ipswich nights and fresh mornings are here to stay.

An early winter chill swept through the city on the weekend and early this week and while the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting conditions to ease slightly, blankets will still need to be kept on hand.

Conditions dropped as low as 5C overnight on Sunday, significantly below the May average of minimum of 11C.

While evening temperature are expected to warm to May averages this week, parts of the city will still be slightly cooler than usual.

Minimum temperature maps show the effect of the weekend's cool change across the whole of southern Australia and #Queensland! Nighttime temperatures are expected to warm to May averages this week. Check out the forecast for your area at: https://t.co/urbW68sHhd pic.twitter.com/w6B3Cp3VGW — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) May 14, 2018

Temperatures dropped as low as 5.6C at 6am today, warming up to a comfortable 24C by lunchtime.

Minimums on Thursday however will drop down to 9C, and then 7C on Friday and Saturday nights before heating back up to 9C to end the weekend.

Day time maximums will peak at 24C on Thursday, 26C on Friday and Saturday and 25C on Sunday.