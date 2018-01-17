Menu
'Brrrrr!': Cool mornings break eight-year Ipswich record

Minimum temperatures are well below the January average in Ipswich.
Minimum temperatures are well below the January average in Ipswich. BOM
Emma Clarke
by

IT WAS the coldest January morning for close to eight years in Ipswich this week.

Temperatures dropped to under 13 degrees just before sunrise on Tuesday morning, the coolest January minimum since 2010.

The average minimum temperature in January in Ipswich is 20 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Balzak said a southerly change over night on Sunday brought cool air from southern states and, combined with low humidity, forced temperatures well below what the city has been used to all summer.

Mr Balzak said the cooler mornings would persist for a little while longer before temperatures began heating up again in time for the weekend.

"We should expect to see temperatures increase towards the weekend, going up to 35," Mr Balzak said.

"Also we have the wind coming from the east, bringing in moister air and with that the humidity may start to creep up again."

A stable air mass over Ipswich has eliminated the chance of rain or thunderstorms at least until next week.

