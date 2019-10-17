Eight confirmed cases in SEQ measles epidemic

A person infected with the deadly measles virus travelled from Auckland to Brisbane before they were diagnosed.

QUEENSLAND Health have confirmed eight confirmed cases of measles in Brisbane's south.

The individuals spent time at the following locations while unknowingly being contagious in the past 8 days:

China Airlines Flight CI45 from Auckland to Brisbane arriving at Brisbane International Airport at 9.20pm on Oct 8.

Brisbane International Airport Terminal from 9.20pm to 10.30pm on Oct 8.

St Francis College, Crestmead on Oct 9 and 10.

Princess Alexandra Hospital from 9am to 10pm on Oct 11.

Members of the public who were in these areas, on these dates, need to be alert for symptoms of measles for the next three weeks.

The initial symptoms can include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore red eyes. This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body.

If you have any of the measles symptoms contact your GP - it is VERY important to call the medical practice first if you think you might have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading it to others.

Anyone born after 1965 who was in these areas and who has not been fully vaccinated against measles (two doses of MMR) should contact their GP.

For more information about the measles virus call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

