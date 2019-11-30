Fresh leadership to guide Rangers towards 100 years

BRACE FOR IMPACT: Ipswich Rangers player Jonte De la Mare hits the Gilbert up.

RUGBY UNION: The Ipswich Rangers have elected a new president to lead the club forward as it embarks on its 52nd season.

Rohan Mcphail will take the reins as the mighty green and white chart course towards a magnificent century.

Appointed to the executive position at the AGM on November 16, he replaces long-serving custodian Jason Dutton.

Dutton stands down after guiding the club over the last five years.

Highlights of Dutton’s tenure included celebrating a memorable milestone 50th year in 2018 in style with the Pegg Cup team riding a wave of emotion all of the way to a famous premiership triumph.

Senior-co-ordinator Nick Scott said he expected Mcphail to carry on Dutton’s outstanding work and bring his own personality to the role.

He said the AGM went smoothly and the club was primed for another massive season of rugby in 2020.

Pre-season training for all senior outfits gets underway at 6.30pm on Thursday, December 5.

Following a lean season, Rangers are hoping its senior sides can make a return to grand final day action.

Fitness will be a crucial factor and players are encouraged to attend pre-season to ensure they are in top condition when the opening game arrives.

The club will also hold a “Come and Try” session for female players at the same time.

Scott said the workshop would introduce women to the game of rugby and offer a chance for them to meet teammates and socialise.

He said the women’s maiden season was hugely successful and enjoyable, with a glut of talent signing on and he encouraged anyone interested to attend the session.