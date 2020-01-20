Menu
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
News

Fresh lead in search for man missing for months

Jorja McDonnell
20th Jan 2020 9:58 AM | Updated: 2:40 PM
THE CAR of a missing man has been located on an isolated dirt track outside of Charleville, prompting a search to find the owner.

Clive Rolph, 74, has not been since for the past three months, and at the time of his disappearance in October 2019, was believed to be travelling in the Charleville area.

On Friday, his blue Toyota Camry was located in bushland down a dirt track, 4km away from the Diamantina Developmental Road.

Police and SES were involved in a search operation over the weekend, and are continuing today.

On November 8, 2019, police appealed for public assistance to find Clive Rolph, who was last seen on October 18; he had not contacted friends or family since.

More to come...

Charleville Western Times

