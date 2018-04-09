Fresh, foggy mornings will continue all week

IPSWICH residents who woke up to a particularly fresh morning today will have to ditch the jumpers by lunch time.

Temperatures struggled to break 18C just prior to 8am but the hottest part of the day is expected to peak at 31C.

Minimum overnight temperatures on Sunday dropped down to 11.9C, significantly lower than the April average minimum of 14.7C.

Temperatures on Monday night are expected to drop as low as 15C with Tuesday peaking at 31C during the day.

The warmest night all week will be on Wednesday, with minimum temperature reaching 17C, before dropping to 16C and 15C on Thursday and Friday nights.

Day time temperatures later in the week also drop slightly to maximums of 28C on Wednesday and Thursday and 30C on Friday.

Chilly overnight temperatures and a foggy morning commute across the city this morning are a sample of what to expect for the rest of the season.

National climate summary for March: https://t.co/rGelaAG4Ex. Australia had its equal 9th warmest March on record (0.97 °C above long-term average). Rainfall overall was very close to average for March, but saw large variability across the country. pic.twitter.com/npKuZ1gqAs — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) April 4, 2018

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said there was a chance the thick fog and brisk early mornings could stick around for the rest of the week.

"Over the next couple of days there are some showers along the coast with the slight chance of those showers coming to Ipswich," Mr Richardson said.