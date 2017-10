Proud mum Cheryl Bassett with King of the show Jharal, 18 months, and Courtney Thwaites with 11-month-old Queen of the show Ruby Jones.

Proud mum Cheryl Bassett with King of the show Jharal, 18 months, and Courtney Thwaites with 11-month-old Queen of the show Ruby Jones. Contributed

MORE than 200 of the cutest kids in town were gathered at Riverlink Shopping Centre yesterday.

Cheered on by proud-as-punch parents, the 240 children contested the shopping centre's baby show competition.

Alexander Ratabakau and Hastin Jackson at the Riverlink Ipswich Baby Show. Rob Williams

A panel of four judges decided to award the crown to King and Queen Jharal Bassett, of Rosewood, and Ruby Jones ,of Wulkuraka.

Money raised from the event goes to help children with cancer and their families.