Fresh faces lift hopes of securing more glory

LOFTY GOAL: Basketball captains Brennan Norris, Josh Lincoln and Michael Fleming have their sights set on consecutive premierships.

LOFTY GOAL: Basketball captains Brennan Norris, Josh Lincoln and Michael Fleming have their sights set on consecutive premierships. Rob Williams

IPSWICH Grammar School begins its 1st V GPS Premiership defence on Saturday.

After defeating all-comers on its way to the title last year, the new-look squad anticipates another auspicious season.

With the bulk of the premiership-winning unit graduating at the end of last year, it has been revamped with an injection of fresh talent.

Towering Queensland representative Josh Lincoln, 17, has been awarded the honour of leading on-court.

A member of the line-up since year 9, the exceptional athlete is more than qualified for the task.

Lincoln said leading the firsts was a position he had always desired and worked towards, and it was a great privilege to be named captain.

He said IGS would target nothing less than back-to-back premierships.

"We always have our sights set on the ultimate prize - to go for the title,” Lincoln said.

He said IGS was a youthful outfit with just four seniors in its ranks and much would hinge on the ability of juniors to step up and adapt to the elite standard.

"With the group we have this year, there are a lot of up-and-coming youngsters, so we're always working together to help them,” he said.

"We have a good chance and we're look forward to the season.”

Lincoln said vice-captains Michael Fleming and Brennan Norris would be instrumental, assisting with leadership on and off the court.

He said the team would also rely heavily on the lethal scoring power of year 11 prodigy Deshawn Ross-Paiwan.

Having first worn an Ipswich Force jersey in under-12s, Lincoln has come a long way.

Last year, he won a silver medal at the under-16 national titles at Perth.

In future, he hopes to secure a scholarship to play college basketball in the United States.

He said his favourite player was Ben Symonds, whom he credited with opening up a pathway to the NBA for other Australians to follow.

Tom Bushnell